FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#奥运新闻
January 21, 2018 / 3:52 PM / a day ago

Biathlon-Frenchman Fourcade wins last race before Olympics

1 分钟阅读

Jan 21 (Reuters) - France’s Martin Fourcade underlined his Olympic biathlon credentials when he won the last race before the Pyeongchang Games, the mass start in Antholz-Anterselva in Italy on Sunday.

Fourcade, the World Cup overall leader, made two mistakes at the first shooting session, before getting his composure back and taking a comfortable victory. His main rival, Norway’s Johannes Boe, finished a distant sixth.

The 29-year-old, who already has two Olympic gold medals and 11 world titles, snatched his 15th podium finish in as many World Cup races this season.

“I raced smartly, and I even spared myself for the last lap but I didn’t even need that energy,” said Fourcade. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below