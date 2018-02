Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic cross country skiing women's team sprint freestyle final result in Pyeongchang on Wednesday. Time 1. U.S. 15 minutes 56.47 seconds 2. Sweden 15:56.66 3. Norway 15:59.44 4. Switzerland 16:17.79 5. Finland 16:19.18 6. Slovenia 16:28.24 7. Poland 16:32.48 8. France 16:32.49 9. Olympic Athlete from Russia 16:41.76 10. Germany 17:06.57