UPDATE 3-Olympics-Curling-Mixed's round robin results

Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic mixed's curling round robin results in Gangneung on Wednesday. RESULTS China 5 Switzerland 7 Canada 6 Norway 9 South Korea 9 Finland 4 U.S. 9 Olympic Athlete from Russia 3 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. U.S. 1 1 0 0 9 3 1 1=. Switzerland 1 1 0 0 7 5 1 1=. Norway 1 1 0 0 9 6 1 1=. South Korea 1 1 0 0 9 4 1 5. Olympic Athlete from Russia 1 0 0 1 3 9 0 5=. Finland 1 0 0 1 4 9 0 5=. China 1 0 0 1 5 7 0 5=. Canada 1 0 0 1 6 9 0 THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 FIXTURES (GMT) South Korea v China (1105) Olympic Athlete from Russia v Norway (1105) U.S. v Canada (1105) Finland v Switzerland (1105)