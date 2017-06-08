FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Olympics-Games rights holder Discovery backs Paris 2024 bid over LA
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 下午1点09分 / 2 个月前

Olympics-Games rights holder Discovery backs Paris 2024 bid over LA

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - Olympic Games rights holder Discovery Communications, a U.S. firm, threw its weight behind Paris' bid for the 2024 summer Games on Thursday, picking the French capital over Los Angeles.

The two cities are the only ones left in the bidding race after four others withdrew over financial concerns.

"We are excited to show our support for the Paris bid and their quest to bring the 2024 Olympic Games back to Europe," Discovery Communications President and CEO David Zaslav said in a statement. The U.S. firm has secured the rights across Europe for the Olympic Games from 2018-2024.

Paris looks to have the edge over Los Angeles to land the 2024 edition, with LA 2024 bid chairman Casey Wasserman hinting on Wednesday that the U.S. city would accept a 2028 Games.

The International Olympics Committee is expected to decide on Friday whether to announce the hosts of both the 2024 and the 2028 Games at its September session. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Jon Boyle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below