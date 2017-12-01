FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Olympics-IOC bans three more Russian athletes for life over doping
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
中国财经
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年12月1日 / 下午1点00分 / 2 天前

UPDATE 1-Olympics-IOC bans three more Russian athletes for life over doping

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

LAUSANNE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it had banned two Russian cross-country skiers, Yulia Chekaleva and Anastasia Dotsenko, and Russian biathlete Olga Zaytseva for life from the Olympics over Sochi 2014 doping allegations.

The IOC is re-testing all Russian athletes’ samples from the event after Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Moscow’s discredited anti-doping laboratory, blew the whistle on what he said was a state-sponsored doping programme.

The three Russian athletes are found to have committed anti-doping rule violations at the Winter Olympics in Sochi and are disqualified from the events in which they participated, the IOC statement said.

Chekaleva and Dotsenko competed but did not win medals in Sochi. Zaytseva won the silver medal in a four-woman race.

The number of cases opened by the Disciplinary Commission has reached 36 after additional findings from the re-analyses, the IOC said.

The head of the Russian Ski Race Federation, Elena Vyalbe, said the IOC decisions would be appealed in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, the RIA news agency reported.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said that allegations that Russian athletes used doping during the 2014 Sochi Olympics are “political manipulations” in a new anti-Russian campaign. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by William Maclean)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below