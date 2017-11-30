Russian PM says doping allegations part of new anti-Russian campaign

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday allegations that Russian athletes used doping during the 2014 Sochi Olympics were “political manipulations” in a new anti-Russian campaign.

“That (Sochi Olympics) was a brilliant victory and no foreign forces can make us believe the opposite ... This angle has become a cornerstone of the political campaign against Russia,” Medvedev said in an interview with Russian television channels broadcast live.

The International Olympic Committee is re-testing all Russian athletes’ samples from the event after Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Moscow’s discredited anti-doping laboratory, blew the whistle on what he said was a state-sponsored doping programme. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)