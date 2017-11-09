FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Russia loses two 2014 Olympic medals after skiers found guilty of doping - R-Sport
2017年11月9日 / 中午12点17分 / 1 天前

Olympics-Russia loses two 2014 Olympic medals after skiers found guilty of doping - R-Sport

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia has been stripped of two Olympic medals won at the 2014 Sochi Games after four cross-country skiers were found guilty of doping by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), R-Sport news agency reported on Thursday.

The head of Russia’s cross-country skiing federation, Elena Valbe, told R-Sport skiers Maxim Vylegzhanin, Alexei Petukhov, Evgenia Shapovalova and Yulia Ivanova had been disqualified and their results annuled over doping. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

