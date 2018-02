Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic figure skating mixed's team men's short program result in Pyeongchang on Thursday. 1. Japan 103.25 2. Israel 88.49 3. Canada 81.66 4. U.S. 80.61 5. Italy 77.77 6. Korea 77.70 7. China 77.10 8. Olympic Athlete from Russia 74.36 9. Germany 66.32 10. France 61.06