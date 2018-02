Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic figure skating mixed's team qualification results in Pyeongchang on Sunday. 1. Canada 35 points Q 2. Olympic Athlete from Russia 31 Q 3. U.S. 29 Q 4. Japan 26 Q 5. Italy 26 Q 6. China 18 7. Germany 16 8. Israel 13 9. Korea 13 10. France 13