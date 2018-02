Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic figure skating mixed's team women's short program result in Pyeongchang on Sunday. 1. Olympic Athlete from Russia 81.06 points 2. Italy 75.10 3. Canada 71.38 4. Japan 68.95 5. U.S. 68.94 6. Korea 65.73 7. China 58.62 8. Germany 55.32 9. France 46.62 10. Israel 46.30