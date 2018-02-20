FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
奥运新闻
February 20, 2018 / 6:26 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Men's halfpipe qualification results

2 分钟阅读

    Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle skiing men's halfpipe qualification results in Pyeongchang on Tuesday. 
1.  Aaron Blunck (U.S.)                       94.40 points Q 
2.  Alex Ferreira (U.S.)                      92.60 Q        
3.  Torin Yater-Wallace (U.S.)                89.60 Q        
4.  Byron Wells (New Zealand)                 88.60 Q        
5.  Beau-James Wells (New Zealand)            88.20 Q        
6.  Kevin Rolland (France)                    87.80 Q        
7.  Mike Riddle (Canada)                      82.20 Q        
8.  David Wise (U.S.)                         79.60 Q        
9.  Noah Bowman (Canada)                      77.20 Q        
10. Thomas Krief (France)                     74.40 Q        
11. Nico Porteous (New Zealand)               72.80 Q        
12. Andreas Gohl (Austria)                    68.60 Q        
13. Simon D'Artois (Canada)                   66.60          
14. Murray Buchan (Britain)                   66.00          
15. Peter Speight (Britain)                   64.60          
16. Lukas Muellauer (Austria)                 63.60          
17. Miguel Porteous (New Zealand)             62.60          
18. Joel Gisler (Switzerland)                 59.80          
19. Rafael Kreienbuehl (Switzerland)          55.20          
20. Mao Bingqiang (China)                     54.60          
21. Marco Ladner (Austria)                    54.20          
22. Brendan Newby (Ireland)                   53.80          
23. Kong Xiangrui (China)                     50.80          
24. Pavel Chupa (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 46.80          
25. Robin Briguet (Switzerland)               29.40          
26. Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon (Britain)      15.00          
27. Lee Kang-Bok (Korea)                      13.00
我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below