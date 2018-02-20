Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Men's halfpipe qualification results

Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle skiing men's halfpipe qualification results in Pyeongchang on Tuesday. 1. Aaron Blunck (U.S.) 94.40 points Q 2. Alex Ferreira (U.S.) 92.60 Q 3. Torin Yater-Wallace (U.S.) 89.60 Q 4. Byron Wells (New Zealand) 88.60 Q 5. Beau-James Wells (New Zealand) 88.20 Q 6. Kevin Rolland (France) 87.80 Q 7. Mike Riddle (Canada) 82.20 Q 8. David Wise (U.S.) 79.60 Q 9. Noah Bowman (Canada) 77.20 Q 10. Thomas Krief (France) 74.40 Q 11. Nico Porteous (New Zealand) 72.80 Q 12. Andreas Gohl (Austria) 68.60 Q 13. Simon D'Artois (Canada) 66.60 14. Murray Buchan (Britain) 66.00 15. Peter Speight (Britain) 64.60 16. Lukas Muellauer (Austria) 63.60 17. Miguel Porteous (New Zealand) 62.60 18. Joel Gisler (Switzerland) 59.80 19. Rafael Kreienbuehl (Switzerland) 55.20 20. Mao Bingqiang (China) 54.60 21. Marco Ladner (Austria) 54.20 22. Brendan Newby (Ireland) 53.80 23. Kong Xiangrui (China) 50.80 24. Pavel Chupa (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 46.80 25. Robin Briguet (Switzerland) 29.40 26. Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon (Britain) 15.00 27. Lee Kang-Bok (Korea) 13.00