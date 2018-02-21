FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
奥运新闻
February 21, 2018 / 3:37 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Men's ski cross seeding results

3 分钟阅读

    Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle skiing men's ski cross seeding result in Pyeongchang on Wednesday. 
1.  Alex Fiva (Switzerland)                         1 minute 8.74 
2.  Sergey Ridzik (Olympic Athlete from Russia)     1:09.21       
3.  Kevin Drury (Canada)                            1:09.41       
4.  Armin Niederer (Switzerland)                    1:09.46       
5.  Filip Flisar (Slovenia)                         1:09.65       
6.  Christoph Wahrstoetter (Austria)                1:09.79       
7.  Jean Frederic Chapuis (France)                  1:09.84       
8.  Brady Leman (Canada)                            1:09.94       
9.  Marc Bischofberger (Switzerland)                1:09.99       
10. Paul Eckert (Germany)                           1:10.06       
11. Robert Winkler (Austria)                        1:10.09       
12. Stefan Thanei (Italy)                           1:10.10       
13. Jonas Lenherr (Switzerland)                     1:10.12       
14. Arnaud Bovolenta (France)                       1:10.12       
15. Siegmar Klotz (Italy)                           1:10.15       
16. Adam Kappacher (Austria)                        1:10.17       
17. Igor Omelin (Olympic Athlete from Russia)       1:10.24       
18. Francois Place (France)                         1:10.26       
19. Victor Ohling-Norberg (Sweden)                  1:10.26       
20. Tim Hronek (Germany)                            1:10.27       
21. Florian Wilmsmann (Germany)                     1:10.33       
22. Erik Mobarg (Sweden)                            1:10.36       
23. Egor Korotkov (Olympic Athlete from Russia)     1:10.39       
24. Terence Tchiknavorian (France)                  1:10.41       
25. Jamie Prebble (New Zealand)                     1:10.48       
26. David Duncan (Canada)                           1:10.51       
27. Semen Denshchikov (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 1:10.86       
28. Thomas Zangerl (Austria)                        1:10.96       
29. Viktor Andersson (Sweden)                       1:11.20       
30. Anton Grimus (Australia)                        1:40.80       
31. Christopher Del Bosco (Canada)                  1:48.25
我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below