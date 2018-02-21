Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Men's ski cross seeding results

Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle skiing men's ski cross seeding result in Pyeongchang on Wednesday. 1. Alex Fiva (Switzerland) 1 minute 8.74 2. Sergey Ridzik (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 1:09.21 3. Kevin Drury (Canada) 1:09.41 4. Armin Niederer (Switzerland) 1:09.46 5. Filip Flisar (Slovenia) 1:09.65 6. Christoph Wahrstoetter (Austria) 1:09.79 7. Jean Frederic Chapuis (France) 1:09.84 8. Brady Leman (Canada) 1:09.94 9. Marc Bischofberger (Switzerland) 1:09.99 10. Paul Eckert (Germany) 1:10.06 11. Robert Winkler (Austria) 1:10.09 12. Stefan Thanei (Italy) 1:10.10 13. Jonas Lenherr (Switzerland) 1:10.12 14. Arnaud Bovolenta (France) 1:10.12 15. Siegmar Klotz (Italy) 1:10.15 16. Adam Kappacher (Austria) 1:10.17 17. Igor Omelin (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 1:10.24 18. Francois Place (France) 1:10.26 19. Victor Ohling-Norberg (Sweden) 1:10.26 20. Tim Hronek (Germany) 1:10.27 21. Florian Wilmsmann (Germany) 1:10.33 22. Erik Mobarg (Sweden) 1:10.36 23. Egor Korotkov (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 1:10.39 24. Terence Tchiknavorian (France) 1:10.41 25. Jamie Prebble (New Zealand) 1:10.48 26. David Duncan (Canada) 1:10.51 27. Semen Denshchikov (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 1:10.86 28. Thomas Zangerl (Austria) 1:10.96 29. Viktor Andersson (Sweden) 1:11.20 30. Anton Grimus (Australia) 1:40.80 31. Christopher Del Bosco (Canada) 1:48.25