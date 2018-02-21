FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
奥运新闻
February 21, 2018 / 4:57 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Men's ski cross 1/8 final results

2 分钟阅读

    Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle skiing men's ski cross 1/8 final results in Pyeongchang on Wednesday. 
1/8 Final 8
1. Francois Place (France)                         Q   
2. Sergey Ridzik (Olympic Athlete from Russia)     Q   
3. Siegmar Klotz (Italy)                               
4. Christopher Del Bosco (Canada)                  DNF 
1/8 Final 7
1. David Duncan (Canada)                           Q   
2. Jean Frederic Chapuis (France)                  Q   
3. Paul Eckert (Germany)                               
4. Egor Korotkov (Olympic Athlete from Russia)         
1/8 Final 6
1. Robert Winkler (Austria)                        Q   
2. Semen Denshchikov (Olympic Athlete from Russia) Q   
3. Christoph Wahrstoetter (Austria)                DNF 
4. Erik Mobarg (Sweden)                            DNF 
1/8 Final 5
1. Kevin Drury (Canada)                            Q   
2. Arnaud Bovolenta (France)                       Q   
3. Victor Ohling-Norberg (Sweden)                      
4. Anton Grimus (Australia)                            
1/8 Final 4
1. Armin Niederer (Switzerland)                    Q   
2. Jonas Lenherr (Switzerland)                     Q   
3. Tim Hronek (Germany)                                
4. Viktor Andersson (Sweden)                           
1/8 Final 3
1. Filip Flisar (Slovenia)                         Q   
2. Thomas Zangerl (Austria)                        Q   
3. Stefan Thanei (Italy)                               
4. Florian Wilmsmann (Germany)                         
1/8 Final 2
1. Marc Bischofberger (Switzerland)                Q   
2. Brady Leman (Canada)                            Q   
3. Jamie Prebble (New Zealand)                         
4. Terence Tchiknavorian (France)                  DNF 
1/8 Final 1
1. Alex Fiva (Switzerland)                         Q   
2. Adam Kappacher (Austria)                        Q   
3. Igor Omelin (Olympic Athlete from Russia)
我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below