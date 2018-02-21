Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Men's ski cross 1/8 final results

Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic freestyle skiing men's ski cross 1/8 final results in Pyeongchang on Wednesday. 1/8 Final 8 1. Francois Place (France) Q 2. Sergey Ridzik (Olympic Athlete from Russia) Q 3. Siegmar Klotz (Italy) 4. Christopher Del Bosco (Canada) DNF 1/8 Final 7 1. David Duncan (Canada) Q 2. Jean Frederic Chapuis (France) Q 3. Paul Eckert (Germany) 4. Egor Korotkov (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 1/8 Final 6 1. Robert Winkler (Austria) Q 2. Semen Denshchikov (Olympic Athlete from Russia) Q 3. Christoph Wahrstoetter (Austria) DNF 4. Erik Mobarg (Sweden) DNF 1/8 Final 5 1. Kevin Drury (Canada) Q 2. Arnaud Bovolenta (France) Q 3. Victor Ohling-Norberg (Sweden) 4. Anton Grimus (Australia) 1/8 Final 4 1. Armin Niederer (Switzerland) Q 2. Jonas Lenherr (Switzerland) Q 3. Tim Hronek (Germany) 4. Viktor Andersson (Sweden) 1/8 Final 3 1. Filip Flisar (Slovenia) Q 2. Thomas Zangerl (Austria) Q 3. Stefan Thanei (Italy) 4. Florian Wilmsmann (Germany) 1/8 Final 2 1. Marc Bischofberger (Switzerland) Q 2. Brady Leman (Canada) Q 3. Jamie Prebble (New Zealand) 4. Terence Tchiknavorian (France) DNF 1/8 Final 1 1. Alex Fiva (Switzerland) Q 2. Adam Kappacher (Austria) Q 3. Igor Omelin (Olympic Athlete from Russia)