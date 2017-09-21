FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Macron praises IOC for keeping Paris, LA dreams alive
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年9月21日 / 下午4点53分 / 1 个月前

Olympics-Macron praises IOC for keeping Paris, LA dreams alive

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday promised a 2024 Olympic Games that transform French sport and praised the International Olympic Committee’s decision to keep the dreams of two cities alive by announcing the 2024 and 2028 Games at the same time.

That decision followed the withdrawal of four of the six cities bidding for the 2024 Olympics amid concerns about the size, cost and complexity of organising the world’s biggest multi-sports event.

Los Angeles then dropped its bid for the 2024 Olympics, for which it had been campaigning for over two years, in return for receiving the 2028 edition. This paved the way for Paris as the sole 2024 bidder to win those Games unopposed.

“Thank you first for your expertise in translating the Olympic spirit into action by combining the two ambitions of the Paris 2024 candidacy and the Los Angeles 2028 candidacy,” Macron said on a visit to the French Mediterranean port city of Marseille with IOC President Thomas Bach.

”It required a lot of intelligence to do so and you did it.”

He added, “These 2024 Games will be the Games of all of France and all the French people, and the ambition of these Games will comply with the values that were presented to you: sustainable development, inclusiveness and transformation of sports in France.”

Marseille will host Olympics sailing events and some football matches.

Macron and Bach joined members of the French sailing team on a tour of the Marseille Marina, where more than 15,000 people will be able to watch sailing during the 2024 Games. (Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Richard Lough/Mark Heinrich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below