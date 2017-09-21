FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-France ready to skip 2018 Winter Games if security risk too great
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年9月21日 / 下午5点58分 / 1 个月前

Olympics-France ready to skip 2018 Winter Games if security risk too great

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - France’s Winter Olympics team will not travel to the 2018 Games in South Korea if its security cannot be guaranteed, French Sports Minister Laura Flessel said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump is locked in a stand-off with North Korea over its nuclear challenge and has threatened to “totally destroy” the country of 26 million people if the North threatened the United States and its allies, including neighbouring South Korea.

Pyongyang has threatened to retaliate against a military strike against it.

Flessel told RTL radio that if the crisis deepened and “our security cannot be assured, the French team will stay at home.”

But she added: “We’re not there yet.”

Pyeongchang, the first Asian host of the Winter Olympics outside Japan, will stage the event on Feb 9-25.

Editing by Richard Lough and Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below