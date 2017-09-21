Olympics-France ready to skip 2018 Winter Games if security risk too great

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - France’s Winter Olympics team will not travel to the 2018 Games in South Korea if its security cannot be guaranteed, French Sports Minister Laura Flessel said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump is locked in a stand-off with North Korea over its nuclear challenge and has threatened to “totally destroy” the country of 26 million people if the North threatened the United States and its allies, including neighbouring South Korea.

Pyongyang has threatened to retaliate against a military strike against it.

Flessel told RTL radio that if the crisis deepened and “our security cannot be assured, the French team will stay at home.”

But she added: “We’re not there yet.”

Pyeongchang, the first Asian host of the Winter Olympics outside Japan, will stage the event on Feb 9-25.