After McDonald's exit, IOC and Intel forge Olympic tie-up to 2024

ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee will partner with Intel through 2024, the IOC said on Wednesday, bringing in the U.S. technology group after McDonald's last week ended a tie-up three years early.

Intel's partnership with the IOC will focus on bringing its technology including virtual reality, artificial intelligence and drones to help enhance the Olympic Games, the IOC said in a statement.

McDonald's exited its 41-year Olympics sponsorship amid a push by the U.S. fast-food giant to focus on its core business as well as rising sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)