FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
After McDonald's exit, IOC and Intel forge Olympic tie-up to 2024
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月21日 / 下午2点42分 / 1 个月前

After McDonald's exit, IOC and Intel forge Olympic tie-up to 2024

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee will partner with Intel through 2024, the IOC said on Wednesday, bringing in the U.S. technology group after McDonald's last week ended a tie-up three years early.

Intel's partnership with the IOC will focus on bringing its technology including virtual reality, artificial intelligence and drones to help enhance the Olympic Games, the IOC said in a statement.

McDonald's exited its 41-year Olympics sponsorship amid a push by the U.S. fast-food giant to focus on its core business as well as rising sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below