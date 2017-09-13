FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Baseball 'can benefit from LA 2028 Games decision'
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年9月13日 / 晚上6点55分 / 1 个月前

Olympics-Baseball 'can benefit from LA 2028 Games decision'

Karolos Grohmann

2 分钟阅读

LIMA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Baseball and softball’s chances of continuing as Olympic sports increased considerably on Wednesday after the city of Los Angeles was awarded the 2028 Olympic Games.

The two sports, which were thrown out of the Olympics after 2008, will make a one-off comeback at the 2020 Games in Tokyo -- in a country where they are hugely popular -- after organisers requested their inclusion under new International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules.

But Los Angeles’ success at the IOC session could see the Olympic life of the sports extended, possibly to Paris, which was awarded the 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, and certainly to Los Angeles.

“This is a historic day for the Olympic movement, and a great day for baseball and softball,” said World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari.

”Today’s decision by the IOC adds immense potential for baseball and softball to remain on the programme beyond the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“Baseball in the United States is the national pastime, while in Europe, baseball and softball’s numbers and competitiveness are steadily rising,” he told Reuters.

“The International Olympic Committee is focused on youth appeal, and with our sport’s growing global footprint ... I am confident that no matter where the Olympic Games would be held ... baseball/softball would be a great part of the Olympic sports programme.”

Tokyo will have five new sports -- also including karate, skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing -- as the IOC looks to boost the Games’ appeal among a younger audience.

Each host city can propose the inclusion of sports that are popular in their country for their own Games. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann,; Editing by Neville Dalton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below