Olympics-Dutch IOC member Eurlings resigns over assault claims
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
January 5, 2018 / 2:06 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Olympics-Dutch IOC member Eurlings resigns over assault claims

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dutchman Camiel Eurlings has resigned as his country’s representative on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) following allegations of domestic violence in 2015.

In a statement on Friday the IOC said it had accepted Eurlings’ resignation with regret.

“We thank him for his contribution...,” the IOC said. “Although we regret his decision, which is a personal one, we respect the step taken in the interests of the IOC, of the Olympic Movement, and of all involved.”

Eurlings, 44 and a former minister for the Christian Democrats, came under fire for the allegations, over which he reached an out-of-court settlement last year with his former girlfriend.

She made a formal complaint of assault to police in December 2015.

Eurlings issued a statement on Friday saying he was standing down “in the interests of sport and sportsmen and women”.

Eurlings, the Dutch IOC representative since 2013, was quoted by local media as saying: “The discussion about whether or not I should stay on is taking attention away from sport and the athletes. That is why... I am resigning as IOC member, the best volunteer job in the world.” (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by John Stonestreet)

