FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#奥运新闻
January 19, 2018 / 12:54 PM / a day ago

Olympics-1928 silver medalist Marangoni dies at 102

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Carla Marangoni, whose silver medal at the 1928 Olympic games made her the oldest living Olympic medalist, has died at the age of 102, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Friday.

CONI said that Marangoni, who competed in the team gymnastics, was the only surviving participant of the 1928 games in Amsterdam.

“She will remain an unforgettable protagonist in the history of Italian sport and the Olympic movement,” said CONI.

Marangoni was 12 years old when she helped Italy win their first-ever women’s medal at the modern Games.

The Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport said she died at her home in Pavia on Thursday morning. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Chopra)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below