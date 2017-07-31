FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-IOC confirms that Los Angeles has offered to host 2028 Games
Olympics-IOC confirms that Los Angeles has offered to host 2028 Games

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee confirmed on Monday that Los Angeles had offered to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

"The IOC welcomes this decision of the Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Candidature Committee and we are pleased to release the Host City contract 2028 in a transparent and timely manner," said IOC President Thomas Bach in a statement.

The IOC said it would make contributions to the organising committee worth $1.8 billion.

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alison Williams

