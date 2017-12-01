FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-North Korea misses figure skating deadline for Pyeongchang -ISU
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
中国财经
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年12月1日 / 下午3点40分 / 2 天前

Olympics-North Korea misses figure skating deadline for Pyeongchang -ISU

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - North Korea has missed the deadline to confirm its pairs figure skating spot at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, but the International Olympic Committee could give them a dispensation to compete, the International Skating Union (ISU) said on Friday. North Korean skaters Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-Sik grabbed one of the last qualifying spots for the Pyeongchang Olympics in September, becoming the first athletes from their country to secure a spot for the 2018 Games, starting in February.

But the ISU said North Korea had not confirmed its place by the Nov. 30 deadline, meaning that the slot would be passed to Japan, and making the pair’s participation a matter for the IOC.

“In the hypothetical situation that PRK (North Korea) would subsequently ask for its quota confirmation, the ISU would refer such request to the IOC,” the ISU told Reuters.

The IOC reserves the right to hand out special participation spots for the Games, and is eager to have North Korean athletes present. It has been helping several of them with equipment, travel and accommodation in their efforts to qualify.

South Korea has also said it will wait until the last moment for a North Korean team at the Games.

Tension on the Korean peninsula has risen in recent months as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump have exchanged threats and insults over the North’s nuclear and missile development programme. (Reporting by Elaine Lies in Tokyo, Writing by Karolos Grohmann)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below