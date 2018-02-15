FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
奥运新闻
February 15, 2018 / 2:25 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Skeleton-Men's individual overall results

3 分钟阅读

    Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic skeleton men's individual overall results in Pyeongchang on Thursday. 
                                                       Run 1 Run 2 Overall 
1.  Yun Sungbin (Korea)                                50.28 50.07 1:40.35 
2.  Nikita Tregubov (Olympic Athlete from Russia)      50.59 50.50 1:41.09 
3.  Martins Dukurs (Latvia)                            50.85 50.38 1:41.23 
4.  Dominic Parsons (England)                          50.85 50.41 1:41.26 
5.  Tomass Dukurs (Latvia)                             50.88 50.58 1:41.46 
6.  Kim Jisoo (Korea)                                  50.80 50.86 1:41.66 
7.  Axel Jungk (Germany)                               50.77 51.01 1:41.78 
8.  Rhys Thornbury (New Zealand)                       50.90 51.03 1:41.93 
9.  Christopher Grotheer (Germany)                     51.05 51.06 1:42.11 
10. Alexander Gassner (Germany)                        51.05 51.08 1:42.13 
11. Matthew Antoine (U.S.)                             51.16 50.98 1:42.14 
12. Jeremy Rice (Britain)                              51.06 51.15 1:42.21 
13. Geng Wenqiang (China)                              51.51 50.87 1:42.38 
13. John Daly (U.S.)                                   51.23 51.15 1:42.38 
15. Vladyslav Heraskevych (Ukraine)                    51.26 51.16 1:42.42 
16. Matthias Guggenberger (Austria)                    51.38 51.29 1:42.67 
17. Kevin Boyer (Canada)                               51.46 51.24 1:42.70 
18. Vladislav Marchenkov (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 51.27 51.49 1:42.76 
19. John Farrow (Australia)                            51.64 51.31 1:42.95 
19. Alex Hanssen (Norway)                              51.44 51.51 1:42.95 
21. Dave Greszczyszyn (Canada)                         51.73 51.31 1:43.04 
22. Dorin Velicu (Romania)                             51.91 51.51 1:43.42 
23. Hiroatsu Takahashi (Japan)                         52.00 51.50 1:43.50 
24. Joseph Cecchini (Italy)                            51.88 51.80 1:43.68 
25. Barrett Martineau (Canada)                         51.94 51.76 1:43.70 
25. Ander Mirambell (Spain)                            51.64 52.06 1:43.70 
27. Katsuyuki Miyajima (Japan)                         51.63 52.15 1:43.78 
28. Adam Edelman (Israel)                              52.48 52.43 1:44.91 
29. Anthony Watson (Jamaica)                           53.13 54.04 1:47.17 
30. Akwasi Frimpong (Ghana)                            53.97 54.46 1:48.43
我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below