UPDATE 1-Olympics-Skeleton-Men's individual overall results

Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic skeleton men's individual overall results in Pyeongchang on Thursday. Run 1 Run 2 Overall 1. Yun Sungbin (Korea) 50.28 50.07 1:40.35 2. Nikita Tregubov (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 50.59 50.50 1:41.09 3. Martins Dukurs (Latvia) 50.85 50.38 1:41.23 4. Dominic Parsons (England) 50.85 50.41 1:41.26 5. Tomass Dukurs (Latvia) 50.88 50.58 1:41.46 6. Kim Jisoo (Korea) 50.80 50.86 1:41.66 7. Axel Jungk (Germany) 50.77 51.01 1:41.78 8. Rhys Thornbury (New Zealand) 50.90 51.03 1:41.93 9. Christopher Grotheer (Germany) 51.05 51.06 1:42.11 10. Alexander Gassner (Germany) 51.05 51.08 1:42.13 11. Matthew Antoine (U.S.) 51.16 50.98 1:42.14 12. Jeremy Rice (Britain) 51.06 51.15 1:42.21 13. Geng Wenqiang (China) 51.51 50.87 1:42.38 13. John Daly (U.S.) 51.23 51.15 1:42.38 15. Vladyslav Heraskevych (Ukraine) 51.26 51.16 1:42.42 16. Matthias Guggenberger (Austria) 51.38 51.29 1:42.67 17. Kevin Boyer (Canada) 51.46 51.24 1:42.70 18. Vladislav Marchenkov (Olympic Athlete from Russia) 51.27 51.49 1:42.76 19. John Farrow (Australia) 51.64 51.31 1:42.95 19. Alex Hanssen (Norway) 51.44 51.51 1:42.95 21. Dave Greszczyszyn (Canada) 51.73 51.31 1:43.04 22. Dorin Velicu (Romania) 51.91 51.51 1:43.42 23. Hiroatsu Takahashi (Japan) 52.00 51.50 1:43.50 24. Joseph Cecchini (Italy) 51.88 51.80 1:43.68 25. Barrett Martineau (Canada) 51.94 51.76 1:43.70 25. Ander Mirambell (Spain) 51.64 52.06 1:43.70 27. Katsuyuki Miyajima (Japan) 51.63 52.15 1:43.78 28. Adam Edelman (Israel) 52.48 52.43 1:44.91 29. Anthony Watson (Jamaica) 53.13 54.04 1:47.17 30. Akwasi Frimpong (Ghana) 53.97 54.46 1:48.43