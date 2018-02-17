UPDATE 1-Olympics-Skeleton-Women's individual overall results

Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic skeleton women's individual overall results in Pyeongchang on Saturday. Run 1 Run 2 Run 3 Run 4 Overall 1. Lizzy Yarnold (Britain) 51.66 52.30 51.86 51.46 3:27.28 2. Jacqueline Lolling (Germany) 51.74 52.12 52.04 51.83 3:27.73 3. Laura Deas (Britain) 52.00 52.03 51.96 51.91 3:27.90 4. Janine Flock (Austria) 51.81 52.07 51.92 52.12 3:27.92 5. Tina Hermann (Germany) 51.98 52.31 51.83 51.86 3:27.98 6. Anna Fernstadt (Germany) 51.99 52.17 51.88 52.00 3:28.04 7. Lelde Priedulena (Latvia) 52.14 52.17 52.09 52.09 3:28.49 8. Kimberley Bos (Netherlands) 52.33 52.26 51.99 52.01 3:28.59 9. Elisabeth Vathje (Canada) 52.45 52.01 52.37 51.82 3:28.65 10. Jane Channell (Canada) 52.42 52.28 52.28 52.09 3:29.07 11. Marina Gilardoni (Switzerland) 52.34 52.35 52.28 52.46 3:29.43 12. Mirela Rahneva (Canada) 52.48 52.33 52.06 52.65 3:29.52 13. Katie Uhlaender (U.S.) 52.33 52.40 52.33 52.55 3:29.61 14. Kim Meylemans (Belgium) 52.56 52.54 52.34 52.26 3:29.70 15. Sophia Jeong (Korea) 52.47 52.67 52.47 52.28 3:29.89 16. Jaclyn Narracott (Australia) 52.53 52.76 52.62 52.82 3:30.73 17. Kendall Wesenberg (U.S.) 52.77 52.96 52.54 52.65 3:30.92 18. Maria Mazilu (Romania) 53.31 53.47 53.48 53.66 3:33.92 19. Takako Oguchi (Japan) 53.82 53.41 53.62 53.11 3:33.96 20. Simidele Adeagbo (Nigeria) 54.19 54.58 53.73 54.28 3:36.78