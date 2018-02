Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic ski jumping men's team - large hill final results in Pyeongchang on Monday. 1. Norway 1098.5 points 2. Germany 1075.7 3. Poland 1072.4 4. Austria 978.4 5. Slovenia 967.8 6. Japan 940.5 7. Olympic Athlete from Russia 809.8 8. Finland 790.4 9. U.S. 377.2 10. Czech Republic 370.1 11. Italy 364.5 12. Korea 274.5