FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
Olympics-IOC approves awarding both 2024, 2028 Games in September
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年7月11日 / 下午3点19分 / 25 天前

Olympics-IOC approves awarding both 2024, 2028 Games in September

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 11 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday voted in favour of awarding the 2024 and 2028 summer Olympics at the same session in September, pending agreements with Paris and Los Angeles, the only candidates for 2024.

Paris and Los Angeles are the only two cities left in the 2024 race and the IOC will next seek a "tri-partite" agreement with the two cities.

That could mean either that one city will accept the 2028 Games before the session in September or that each city would be willing to accept 2028 if it is not awarded the 2024 Games.

Should there be no three-way agreement, then the vote at their session in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 13 would be a straight-forward selection of only the 2024 host city, the IOC said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below