FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ad company Omnicom's revenue dips 1.9 pct
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 上午10点48分 / 4 天前

Ad company Omnicom's revenue dips 1.9 pct

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc’s revenue dipped 1.9 percent in the third quarter, as many domestic clients curbed marketing budgets and as competition from consulting firms intensified.

The company’s revenue fell to $3.72 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.79 billion a year earlier, Omnicom said on Tuesday.

Omnicom, whose big clients include Apple, McDonald’s Corp and Adidas, said third-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $263.6 million, or $1.13 per share, from $253.8 million, or $1.06 per share. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below