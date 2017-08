July 6 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc's energy unit is nearing a deal to buy electric utility company Oncor, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but could be announced as soon as Thursday, according to the WSJ report. (on.wsj.com/2sKEeYv) (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)