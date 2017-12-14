Oracle reports 10 percent rise in quarterly profit

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as the business software maker benefited from demand for its newer cloud services and a rebound in sales of its traditional on-premise software licensing business.

The company’s net income rose to $2.23 billion, or 52 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, from $2.03 billion, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $9.62 billion from $9.04 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)