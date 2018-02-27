FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 12:02 PM / a day ago

Japan's JNFL and MHI take up minority stakes in Orano

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* The French finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited (JNFL) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) had together paid up a 500 million euro capital increase for French state-owned nuclear group Orano, formerly called Areva.

* The capital increase will give each of the Japanese companies a five percent stake in Orano. The rest of the firm’s capital is held by the state, of which 45.8 percent directly, 4.2 percent through state nuclear agency CEA and 40 percent through state-owned legacy Areva SA.

* The operation finalises the restructuring and split-up of former integrated nuclear group Areva, which started in the summer of 2015. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Richard Lough)

