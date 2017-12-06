FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northrop gets second request from U.S. antitrust officials on Orbital deal
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 晚上11点31分 / 更新于 15 小时前

Northrop gets second request from U.S. antitrust officials on Orbital deal

1 分钟阅读

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp said on Wednesday it received a second request from U.S. antitrust regulators for more information about its deal to buy Orbital ATK Inc.

A second request from the Federal Trade Commission is often a burden for companies that have to provide extensive information that can drain time and resources to collect. Such requests have in the past led to concessions so a merger gains government approval.

The $7.8 billion merger with Orbital, a missile and rocket maker, is still expected to close in the first half of 2018, Northrop said in a statement.

Northrop’s deal to buy Orbital will give it greater access to lucrative government contracts and expand its arsenal of missile defense systems and space rockets.

The all-cash transaction is the biggest in the defense sector in two years and comes as North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons threats grow, heightening tensions with the United States and its allies.

Reporting by Chris Sanders Editing by Sandra Maler

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below