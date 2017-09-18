FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 bln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日 / 上午10点25分 / 1 个月前

Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 bln

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp said on Monday it would buy missile and rocket maker Orbital ATK Inc for about $7.8 billion in cash.

The offer of $134.50 per Orbital share represents a premium of 22 percent over the stock’s Friday close.

Northrop will also assume $1.4 billion in Orbital’s net debt, the companies said.

Reuters on Sunday reported about the potential deal, citing a person familiar with the transaction. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

