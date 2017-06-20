FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPDATE 1-Australia's OrotonGroup explores options after expressions of interest
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 凌晨3点09分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 1-Australia's OrotonGroup explores options after expressions of interest

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on strategic options being explored)

June 20 (Reuters) - Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.

The interest comes after it hired investment bank Moelis & Co in May to run a strategic review.

"Following that announcement, numerous parties have expressed interest in exploring certain strategic options which may involve a sale, refinancing of debt facilities or recapitalisation," it said in a statement.

It added that it may invite additional parties to participate in the process.

The company, which also has a joint venture with U.S. clothing brand Gap in Australia, has been hammered by fierce competition from international rivals like Coach, and said "market conditions remain very competitive and challenging, and difficult to forecast."

Oroton's shares rose 4.4 percent on Tuesday after the announcement, giving the company a market value of A$45 million.

It also said it has received up to A$3 million in credit support from J. Will Vicars, one of its major shareholders and former director and is in talks with long time lender, Westpac Banking Corp, over the terms of a A$35 million facility that expires in April 2018.

Oroton, which began in 1938 as an international fashion textile importer, left its earnings guidance unchanged. It has forecast full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at A$2 million to A$3 million ($1.5 million- $2.3 million). ($1 = 1.3180 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul and Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below