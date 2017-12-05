FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's GPA aims for stable capex in 2018, focused on new Assai stores
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
国际财经
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 晚上8点57分 / 更新于 18 小时前

UPDATE 1-Brazil's GPA aims for stable capex in 2018, focused on new Assai stores

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quote, details on Via Varejo sale, context, byline)

By Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA SA is planning to invest 1.3 billion reais ($400 million) in 2018, in line with capital spending this year, an executive told journalists on Tuesday, as the company continues an expansion drive.

Chief Executive Officer Ronaldo Iabrudi said GPA, owned by France’s Casino Guichard Perranchon SA, plans to focus investments in its most profitable formats and open about 20 stores per year in its Assai cash-and-carry format between 2018 and 2020.

“We’re calibrating (capital spending) with cash generation,” he told journalists at the beginning of an investors’ day in Sao Paulo. “We’re putting money where it provides the most return.”

GPA, like archrival Carrefour Brasil, has been investing heavily in cash-and-carry stores, which offer a wholesale experience to final customers. The expansion of the format, which has been particularly pronounced in Brazil’s northeastern regions, is seen as a way to counteract a sluggish economy, by cutting both operating costs and final prices.

Regarding Via Varejo SA, an electronics and appliance retailer that GPA is trying to sell, Iabrudi said it is still on the block despite rumors to the contrary. Still, he noted, the value of the company has increased in recent months, as consumer demand picks up in Brazil and Via Varejo shifts away from large physical formats.

“We don’t want to leave money on the table,” he said. “Brazil is going to grow more next year than this year. ...Via Varejo is for sale, but we’re not in a rush.”

$1 = 3.24 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gram Slattery and Brad Haynes; editing by Diane Craft

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below