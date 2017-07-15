FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 天内
Carlyle to buy airfield lighting group ADB Safegate -sources
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月15日 / 下午4点30分 / 21 天内

Carlyle to buy airfield lighting group ADB Safegate -sources

Dasha Afanasieva and Arno Schuetze

2 分钟阅读

LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - Buyout group Carlyle has agreed to buy airfield lighting group ADB Safegate at a valuation of about 900 million euros ($1 billion) including debt, sources familiar with the matter said.

Belgium-based ADB Safegate supplies visual guidance solutions from landing to parking for airplanes, including lighting systems for airport runways as well as docking and tower systems.

Private equity group PAI Partners bought ADB from peer investor Montagu in 2013 for 208 million euros and last year acquired docking guidance systems specialist Safegate International for an undisclosed sum. It merged the two groups to form ADB Safegate.

The sale values the company whose products are installed at 2,500 airports globally at more than 10 times its expected 2017 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 70-80 million euros, one of the sources said.

ADB was founded in 1920 by Belgian businessman Adrien de Backer, initially as a supplier of flood lights for theatres and sports grounds. It diversified into airfield lighting from 1947 and was acquired by Siemens in 1987, which eventually sold the company on to Montagu in 2009.

Credit Suisse and Rothschild advised PAI on the deal while Citi and Lazard advised Carlyle.

Carlyle, PAI and the banks declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8721 euros) (Editing by Stephen Powell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below