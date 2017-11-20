FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan PM says first LNG cargo for new import terminal due on Nov. 24
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月20日 / 上午11点00分 / 1 天前

Pakistan PM says first LNG cargo for new import terminal due on Nov. 24

Syed Raza Hassan, Drazen Jorgic

3 分钟阅读

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan expects the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for its new terminal to be delivered on Friday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday, outlining huge growth plans for Pakistan’s use of LNG.

The South Asian nation has become a hot destination for global energy giants, with producers such as Exxon and traders like Vitol seeking partners to build terminals after Abbasi re-oriented Pakistan’s energy policy towards gas.

Pakistan’s second LNG terminal in Karachi, delayed by several months, will import 4.5 million tonnes per year of LNG and was set up by a consortium including Pakistan GasPort, BW Group, Fauji Oil Terminal and Distribution Company Limited (FOTCO), and commodities trader Trafigura.

“This terminal we will have the first cargo on the 24th (of November),” Abbasi said at the terminal’s inauguration.

GasPort also plan to build another LNG terminal in Pakistan, but is facing stiff competition from several other consortia battling to establish a foothold in one of the fastest-growing LNG markets in the world.

Engro Corp, which built Pakistan’s first LNG terminal in 2015, also near Karachi, is working out plans with Royal Dutch Shell, Fatima Group and trading house Gunvor for a terminal with capacity of 4.5 million tonnes per year.

Abbasi said on top of the first two terminals already built, there are up to five others in the works.

“The industry sees the demand, it sees the need, and it is coming in to fulfil that need,” he said.

Abbasi, Pakistan’s former petroleum minister who pushed for Pakistan to build LNG infrastructure, said people did not believe him last year when he said that Pakistan would be a market of 30 million tonnes per year of LNG in five years.

“People were very sceptical,” he said. “Now people believe in the story and you will see that Pakistan will exceed 30 million tonnes within the next three years.”

Abbasi’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party has been pushing to end energy shortages in time for the next general election, likely in August 2018.

Abbasi said that while the new GasPort terminal will plug the current gas deficit, there is huge latent demand in Pakistan, with some factories still using captive plants for power generation. Abbasi’s government also wants furnace oil plants to be converted for gas use.

Abbasi added that Sindh province also wants to build two 1,200 megawatt (MW) gas power plants, following in the footsteps of the Punjab province, which is in the process of commissioning four large gas power plants with capacity of nearly 5,000 MW in total.

Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below