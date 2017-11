Nov 20 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc reported a 27 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher demand for its cloud-based security services.

Net loss widened to $64 million, or 70 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 31 from $56.9 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $505.5 million from $398.1 million.

The company also named Kathy Bonanno chief financial officer. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)