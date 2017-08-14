FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pandora Media names Roger Lynch as CEO
2017年8月14日

Pandora Media names Roger Lynch as CEO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Music streaming company Pandora Media Inc named Roger Lynch as chief executive on Monday, replacing interim CEO Naveen Chopra who will continue as the chief financial officer.

Lynch previously worked as the founding CEO of Sling TV, Dish Network Corp's online streaming service.

Pandora shares were up 4.5 percent at $8.45 in after market trading.

The company had faced a management reshuffle in June after Sirius XM Holdings Inc, controlled by media mogul John Malone's Liberty Media Corp, said it would invest $480 million, get three board seats and the right to pick the chairman.

Following the Sirius XM announcement Pandora's co-founder Tim Westergren stepped down as chief executive and board member.

Pandora on Monday also appointed Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap Inc to its board. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

