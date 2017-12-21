FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Papa John's founder Schnatter to step down as CEO
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
深度分析
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
财经视点
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 21, 2017 / 10:57 PM / 4 days ago

Papa John's founder Schnatter to step down as CEO

2 分钟阅读

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Papa John’s International founder John Schnatter will step down as chief executive by the year-end, the pizza chain operator said on Thursday, weeks after his comments on the NFL leadership drew criticism.

The company said Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie will succeed Schnatter, who is also the chairman of the board.

Schnatter, 56, who founded the company in 1984, came under fire in November after he criticized the National Football League’s leadership over national anthem protests by players.

“The NFL has hurt us. And more importantly, by not resolving the current debacle to the player and owners’ satisfaction, NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders,” Schnatter had said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 1.

The comments generated huge backlash on social media, prompting the company to tweet an apology for Schnatter’s comments.

Papa John’s has been the official pizza provider of the NFL since 2010.

Ritchie, 43, started with Papa John’s 21 years ago as a customer service representative. He was made COO in 2014 and president in 2015.

Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky- based pizza chain are down over 30 percent this year.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below