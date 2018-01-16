Papa John's CFO to leave for same role at Jack in the Box

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Lance Tucker would leave the pizza chain operator in March to take up the same position at restaurant chain operator Jack in the Box Inc.

Tucker’s exit marks the second high profile departure at Papa John’s in less than a month after founder John Schnatter stepped down as chief executive last December following criticism on his comments on the NFL leadership.

Tucker will take up his new role at Jack in the Box on March 26. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)