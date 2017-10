LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea’s Exxon Mobil-operated liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant launched a tender to sell four cargoes loading between November and March 2018, trade sources said.

The tender, which closes on Wednesday, offers two November-loading cargoes, one in January and one in March, traders said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)