TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) -

* Exxon Mobil Corp has declared force majeure on exports from the Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, which has been shut since Monday following a powerful earthquake in the remote highlands, an industry source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* Exxon had earlier told buyers that the plant’s two LNG trains would be shut for at least seven days (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)