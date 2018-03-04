FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018

Oil Search to take 8 weeks to restore production at Papua New Guinea LNG project

March 5 (Reuters) - Australia’s Oil Search Ltd said ExxonMobil PNG, operator of its Papua New Guinea LNG Project, would take about eight weeks to restore production at the project, following damage caused by the earthquake that struck the region on Feb. 26.

Oil Search will provide a revised production forecast and the likely impact on its 2018 earnings and capital outlook once it has more clarity on the progress of repair works, the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

