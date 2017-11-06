FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India orders investigation after Paradise Papers leak
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普称推动日本实行“互惠”贸易 两国联盟是亚洲安全基石
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普称推动日本实行“互惠”贸易 两国联盟是亚洲安全基石
焦点：沙特反贪行动扩大范围 更多王子与商人被捕
深度分析
焦点：沙特反贪行动扩大范围 更多王子与商人被捕
焦点：纽约联储总裁明年中将退休 美联储领导班子再添不确定性
深度分析
焦点：纽约联储总裁明年中将退休 美联储领导班子再添不确定性
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 下午3点43分 / 更新于 15 小时前

India orders investigation after Paradise Papers leak

1 分钟阅读

NEW DELHI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - India on Monday formed a panel of government officials to investigate cases that figure in the so-called Paradise Papers, a trove of leaked documents about offshore investments of wealthy individuals and institutions.

Officials from government bodies and the central bank will carry out and monitor the investigation, the finance ministry said.

The leaked documents were obtained by Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and some media outlets.

Reuters has not independently verified the documents which relate to the affairs of individuals and institutions ranging from U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and trading firm Glencore.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Richard Balmforth

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below