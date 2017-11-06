FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. commerce chief Ross says nothing improper about investments - BBC reporter
2017年11月6日

U.S. commerce chief Ross says nothing improper about investments - BBC reporter

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said there was nothing improper about his investments in a shipping firm with significant ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, a BBC journalist reported on Monday.

U.S. media, citing leaked documents from an offshore law firm, said partnerships used by Ross have a 31 percent stake in Navigator Holdings, which the New York Times said earns millions of dollars a year transporting gas for Russian petrochemical firm Sibur.

“The fact that (Sibur) happens to be called a Russian company does not mean there’s any evil in it,” Ross said, according to a BBC journalist on Twitter reporting the content of an interview with Ross. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)

