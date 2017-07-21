Glencore to invest $21 mln in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Glencore PlC has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.

Paranapanema said the cash injection will give Glencore the right to appoint one board member and that the agreement is conditioned on Paranapanema proceeding with a reorganization plan that will include refinancing its debt with creditors. ($1 = 3.1406 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)