14 天前
Glencore to invest $21 mln in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema
2017年7月21日 / 晚上9点22分 / 14 天前

Glencore to invest $21 mln in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Glencore PlC has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.

Paranapanema said the cash injection will give Glencore the right to appoint one board member and that the agreement is conditioned on Paranapanema proceeding with a reorganization plan that will include refinancing its debt with creditors. ($1 = 3.1406 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

