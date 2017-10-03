FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart buys delivery logistics startup Parcel
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日 / 凌晨5点18分 / 15 天前

Wal-Mart buys delivery logistics startup Parcel

2 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Tuesday, it has acquired Parcel Inc, a New York-based last-mile delivery startup, as the retailer seeks to better compete with e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.

Parcel, a 24/7 operation that delivers packages the same-day, overnight and in scheduled two-hour windows, was bought for an undisclosed amount “smaller than previous acquisitions” Wal-Mart made this year, the discount retailer said.

"We plan to leverage Parcel for last mile delivery to customers in New York City – including same-day delivery – for both general merchandise as well as fresh and frozen groceries from Walmart and Jet," Wal-Mart said in a blog post. bit.ly/2wv4iV7

Wal-Mart said in June it would buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, on the same day Amazon unveiled a $13.7 billion deal to buy upmarket grocer Whole Foods Market Inc.

The company also bought internet retailer Jet.com for about $3 billion last year in the largest-ever deal for an e-commerce startup.

A Wal-Mart representative declined to disclose the Parcel deal value. Parcel was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Recode reported citing a source that the acquisition price was less than $10 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

