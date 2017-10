Oct 19 (Reuters) - Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 17.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher ecommerce spending.

The company’s net income rose to $380 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $323 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.24 billion from $2.67 billion. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)