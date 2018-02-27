FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 5:17 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

CORRECTED-PayPal settles U.S. charges over alleged Venmo disclosure failure -FTC

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles to add dropped word “to” in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc has settled U.S. charges it failed to give critical privacy and funds transfer information to users of its Venmo payment service, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

The FTC, in a statement, said the alleged actions violated federal law aimed at protecting consumer information and that as part of the proposed settlement Venmo must submit to third-party reviews of its compliance with privacy rules for 10 years, among other actions. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by David Alexander and Bill Trott)

