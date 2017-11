Nov 8 (Reuters) - Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc on Wednesday launched domestic operations in India allowing indian consumers to use PayPal to shop online at some of India’s most popular businesses.

Merchants accepting PayPal will be able to process both local and global payments through PayPal, getting access to the payment processor’s more than 218 million customers around the world and in India. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)