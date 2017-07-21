FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
Blackstone, CVC make $3.7 bln bid for payments firm Paysafe
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 早上6点22分 / 15 天前

Blackstone, CVC make $3.7 bln bid for payments firm Paysafe

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - A consortium of Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners has made a 2.86 billion pound ($3.71 billion) takeover proposal for payments processing company Paysafe Group, the British group said on Friday.

The 590 pence per share all-cash offer represents a premium of an about 9 percent premium to Paysafe's closing price as of Thursday.

In a separate statement, Paysafe also said it had agreed to buy U.S. peer Merchants Choice Payments Solutions for $470 million, joining a growing number of deals in the sector, including a 7.7 billion pounds bid for Britain's Worldpay by U.S. credit card processor Vantiv.

Payments companies have become targets for credit card companies and banks seeking to capitalise on a switch from cash transactions to paying by smartphone or other mobile device. ($1 = 0.7701 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below